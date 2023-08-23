WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg man faces felony arson after state police said the 20-year-old lit a small shed on fire in July in Washington Township.
Jeremy Onofre, of Danbury Road, was arrested and charged by state police after the July 31 incident.
Troopers say they were called to conduct a welfare check on Onofre and when they spoke to Onofre they were alerted to a structure fire on Hooflander Road.
Troopers say Onofre admitted that the fire was possibly started by him, according to court documents.
Onofre was transported to the state police barracks and during an interview he allegedly admitted to walking down Hooflander Road and saw a small shed so he entered it, police said.
While inside the shed, he lit cardboard on fire and the structure caught fire, troopers said.
Onofre left the shed after inhaling smoke, police said.
Onofre is charged with felony arson and causing a catastrophe.
Onofre will appear before a district judge at a later date to be arraigned.