DANVILLE — The Helen “Sis” Graham Hause and William A. Hause Fund has been announced by the Community Giving Foundation: Danville. The fund was created by the Hause children and their families as a way to honor their parents and the community they love. The fund will provide grants for charitable purposes in Montour County and surrounding communities.
The Helen “Sis” Graham Hause and William A. Hause Fund will begin granting to community organizations this year. Contributions can be made to the fund online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “Hause”), or by mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: Hause Fund, 725 West Front Street, Berwick PA 18603.