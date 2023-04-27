NORTHUMBERLAND — Valley community leader No Ringer is set to retire from both her position at Susquehanna Community Bank and as board president of Haven Ministry.
Ringer, 61, commercial relationship manager, at the bank in Northumberland, informed staff and the community in which she serves, she will be leaving the area for Florida on May 15 after working at the bank for 25 years.
Ringer, who also serves as president of the board at Haven Ministry, in Sunbury, said she will miss her friends and the community of which she became part after she graduated high school in South Korea decades ago.
“It’s very sad,” she said Monday. “I have been blessed to have made so many friends and been able to have them as family.”
Ringer was essential in the launch of the capital campaign for Haven Ministry’s construction project, which will include nine new rooms for people who are struggling and need a place to stay.
Haven Ministry is a homeless shelter on the southern end of Sunbury that services about 32 people a week who are in tough spots in life and need help.
“I got on the board about six years ago and became president about two years ago,” Ringer said. “This is a wonderful group of people who care about the community and helping others.”
Ringer said she made the decision to retire after she spoke to her husband.
“He told me it was time to spend more time with each other,” she said. “He joked and said no more sharing you with others.”
Ringer laughed but said she will miss being able to bounce around the community and speak with people.
“I am a people person and I loved being able to help others any time I could,” she said.
Ringer, who has been with Susquehanna Community Bank for the last eight years, left South Korea after graduating and came to the United States where she picked up her schooling at none other than Luzerne County Community College.
“I am proud to be a graduate from Luzerne,” she said.
Ringer will be missed at the bank, but also for her continued efforts to help others, Haven Ministry board member Cory Fasold said.
“She is such a wonderful woman and she was sent to do the Lord’s work here,” he said. “She is an inspiration to every person she touches. Her work at Haven Ministry is so amazing that every individual she encounters at the center inspires to become independent when they are done speaking with her. This is a huge loss for our community and she will be greatly missed.”
Susquehanna Community Bank Community Banking Officer Jenna Clymer agreed with Fasold.
“She will be greatly missed,” Clymer said. “This is very sad.”
Ringer said she began to make the phone calls to friends and clients she had met over the years to tell them she was leaving to retire with her husband in Key Largo.
“Everyone started to cry, so then I started to cry,” Ringer said.
“I am still crying so I had to stop calling people.”
Ringer said she will visit the Susquehanna Valley often.
“I will be back to see people,” she said.
Before Ringer left she said she decided she wasn’t going to take much of her personal property with her, so she did what she always does.
“I gave things away,” she said. “I just want all my friends and people I have met along the way to know how much they mean to me and I will deeply miss everyone.”