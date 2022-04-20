SUNBURY — Haven Ministry in Sunbury receives at least six phone calls a day during which Executive Director Christy Zeigler must turn people away due to lack of space.
The board voted on Wednesday morning to contract with Strosser Baer Architects (SBA), of Sunbury, to move forward with an estimated $789,000 expansion project that is expected to alleviate some of that need. This year, Haven Ministry, at 1043 S. Front St., Sunbury, celebrated 30 years, having served its 5,000th resident in early March.
"I think it's essential," said board member Rev. Dilip Abayasekara. "Let's just bite the bullet and move forward in faith and commit ourselves to the hard work to come."
The $30,000 contract with SBA was offered at a charitable $20,000 discount for the nonprofit homeless shelter. It includes plans and documents for a building permit and bidding to contractors; bidding the project out, including requests for information, addenda and pre-bid meetings; overseeing construction with bi-weekly meetings, signing paperwork approving payment applications and on-site walkthroughs; and all structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering in house.
Board member Cory Fasold said the plan is to add nine new rooms on two floors on the south side of the building, essentially doubling the capacity of the shelter. Four rooms and a storage area would be on the bottom floor with five rooms on the second floor. The rooms would be 600-square-feet compared to the current rooms of 324-square-foot.
The building structure is expected to cost $460,000, the plumbing $80,000, the electric $60,000 and the HVAC $40,000, Fasold said.
Board member Linda Everitt said the project is "long overdue."
"The needs is there now. It has been there," said board member Robin Kerstetter. "We take the step today, and we're one step closer to reality. This has served its purpose for 30 years and 5,000 people. Times have changed."
Kerstetter said the goal of the facility is to have it be a short-term solution for families in need.
"This is what the Lord is looking for us to do, to step up and do things," said Kerstetter. "Yeah, let's go."
Board Chair No Ringer said the fact that people have to be turned away breaks her heart.
"There's a lot of work involved," said Ringer. "It's a huge project, but we walk by faith, not by sight. God knows our heart."
When it came time to vote, the seven attending members of the board voted unanimously to move forward.
Fasold said the board needs time to come up with the financial commitment.
"It will require a lot of hustle," said Fasold.
The board plans to seek donations from local foundations and grants from government agencies, as well as start a task force to raise money and begin a capital campaign. The goal is to start construction by the fall and have the expansion completed and ready for use by 2023.
The center operates on a $218,000 budget with three employees. As of Wednesday, there were currently 35 people living in the shelter, including 22 adults and 13 children, said Zeigler.
Haven received $16,820 from Raise The Region as well as $966.55 for covered fees. Additionally, they received $2,172.34 in stretch funds from sponsors and $2,0000 in prizes. After platform and credit card fees and gifts were deducted, Haven's net grant was $20,584.56 from 37 donors.
"We came in number 16 out of the 320 organizations that participated," said Zeigler.