SUNBURY — Haven Ministry officials have plenty of reasons to celebrate 30 years despite the rainy day that forced the festivities indoors.
Board members and Executive Director Christy Zeigler had planned on visiting Keithan's Garden Thursday across the street from the homeless shelter, on Front Street, in Sunbury, in order to talk about the success of the group which has continued to operate for the past three decades.
The major news coming out of the celebration came from newest board member Cory Fasold.
Fasold said the group would soon announce news on an expansion project that would add nine to 10 more rooms at the shelter, which would double its size and give way for Haven Ministry to hold up to 80 people if needed.
"We are excited about the future and we will have more to say soon," Fasold said.
The organization also recently served its 5,000th resident in early March.
Zeigler said Haven Ministries was also fortunate to receive help for the past few weeks from a class at Bucknell University.
The class decided to donate their time and money to help organize Haven, paint, mulch, clean and pick weeds, according to Bucknell University freshman Aneesh Vyas, 18, of Ohio.
"We decided we wanted to help out," he said. "So we got together and did some fundraising and were able to get some money to purchase some materials in order to help out."
The class was on hand Thursday painting hallways and doing some spring cleaning while board members, including No Ringer, praised their efforts.
"This is so awesome," said Ringer. "We are so blessed to be here for 30 years and to have such support."
Haven Ministry operates on a $218,000 budget with three employees, Zeigler said.
"I am so happy to see so many people here today to help out and see what we do," she said. "The Bucknell classes that come here have been such a huge help to us."
Zeigler said without the proper funding, she is unsure what the nonprofit would be able to provide.
"The community always steps up to help," she said. "We are very fortunate."