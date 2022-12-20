SUNBURY — Haven Ministry officials are thankful for community support but are seeing a decline in cash donations, which they fear will impede the nonprofit homeless shelter’s ability to provide some services.
Board member Cory Fasold, who is overseeing a capital campaign to raise nearly $800,000 to build a second level of housing to the 1043 Front St. location said the shelter continues to receive food donations but monetary donations have declined.
The shelter operates on a $218,436 yearly budget, and the decline in donations could potentially mean the loss of some services.
“Haven is extremely thankful for all the donations we are getting for the capital campaign and we did better than expected,” Fasold said. “The general donations to the operating budget were less than we hoped for and are asking people if they can to help us out.”
Fasold said the organization is down $90,000 for the year.
“Anything that we can get would be greatly appreciated,” Fasold said, noting that they typically get donations near the end of the year.
Haven Ministry is a nonprofit organization guided by a board of directors composed of both clergy and laypersons and funded through donations. There is also an emergency food pantry and a Christmas toy drive.
The shelter is celebrating 31 years of operation and has assisted more than 5,000 people in need.
Currently there are 28 living in the shelter, Fasold said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said the shelter is essential to the city.
“Haven Ministry helps so many people out who are in need when they may be down on their luck,” he said. “They help bring people back on their feet and regain confidence back in themselves. Sunbury is lucky to have this organization in our city.”
Fasold said the building project is moving forward and bids for construction will begin to go out in the next month or so.
“We would hope to see progress and construction by early summer,” Fasold said. “But in the meantime, we are asking for anyone that could help us out with the general expenses to please reach out to us.”
Resident Samantha Dennis said Haven Ministry has been home.
“When I came in 2019 my kids were in foster care and in the middle of being evicted,” she said. “My caseworker got me here and I got a job and I was able to get my kids back. They do so much and help so many families and the community.”
To donate to Haven Ministry people can call 570-286-1672.
Rob Inglis contributed to this report