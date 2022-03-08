SUNBURY — Haven Ministry officials are excited about the next few years.
The organization is looking to expand, is soon to celebrate 30 years of operations and recently served its 5,000th resident.
Executive Director Christy Zeigler said Haven Ministries, last week, accepted a family of four and that put them over the 5,000 mark.
“We are so lucky to be here in Sunbury and get the support we get from all over the Valley,” she said. “To be able to say we have helped 5,003 people over these 30 years is truly wonderful.”
Now Zeigler, who said Haven Ministries operates on a $218,000 budget with three employees, is looking to double in size with an expansion project that is in the early stages.
“We are looking to add eight to 10 rooms to the current eight rooms we have,” she said. “We don’t even know any prices yet and we don’t even know how we are going to manage this but it is what we are hoping to do.”
Zeigler said the property located at 1043 Front St., is landlocked so the expansion may be adding a second floor to the current structure.
“We aren’t even sure we can do that,” she said. “We are just starting this process but we are hoping to get some answers so we can continue to help more people in times of need.”
Zeigler said through her 10 years as executive director she has seen a diverse group of people needing help.
“We have a registered nurse who had some personal problems go through a rough patch and she needed help,” Zeigler said. “We were here for her through those times.”
Zeigler said each case is different but the end result is the same. “We help people when we can,” she said.
Zeigler said as far as food goes, the shelter is doing well but always accepting donations.
“This Valley is wonderful to us,” she said. “We are very blessed in the help we receive.”
During COVID, Zeigler said the shelter was locked down for eight weeks but people continued to support the group.
“We had a constant amount of food coming in,” she said.
Zeigler said currently the shelter is seeing a larger amount of people needing help, and 33 people are living at Haven Ministry currently. “We are at a max right now,” she said.
Zeigler said without the proper funding she is unsure what the nonprofit would be able to provide.
“We would have to lessen the services and not take as many people in but that’s so hard as we have families with four or five children at any time. We like to be able to provide clothing for them so when they go to school they fit in. There is just so much to be done that funding is so important to us.”
One of the residents, Rick Walter, 63, said he needed a place to go and Zeigler welcomed him.
“We get along great,” he said. “I like her a lot and she is very helpful. This entire place is helpful to all of us and I have made some good friends here.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is happy to see the shelter helping people and is in support of an expansion project.
“It’s great to hear this news because they help so many in our community in need,” he said. “We love having them here and we support them in any way we can.”
Haven Ministries is also part of the Raise the Region campaign and Zeigler said she hopes people will consider donating to the shelter. Raise the Region begins today.
Raise the Region is a 30-hour online giving campaign that gives community members an opportunity to support nonprofits by helping them raise as much money as possible in the time period.
To donate visit raisetheregion.org.