Mount Carmel's football team will forfeit Saturday night's game with Warrior Run as school officials investigate an off-campus hazing incident involving some team members, Superintendent Pete Cheddar said Friday.
The incident is also being investigated by Mount Carmel Township Police Officer Brian Carnuccio. Carnuccio declined to comment on the investigation.
Mount Carmel, which had its second game in a week canceled, was scheduled to play at Warrior Run on Saturday afternoon. Earlier this week, Mount Carmel was supposed to play Southern Columbia but the game was canceled after Mount Carmel officials said it did not have enough players due to injury.
"The district was forced into this action due to a hazing incident with the football team," Mount Carmel Athletic Director Greg Sacavage said Friday. Sacavage said Mount Carmel will self-report the information to District 4 and the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference.
Cheddar said he is saddened by the announcement.
"We feel swift and firm action is warranted given the information provided to local police," Cheddar said. "Additional team and player consequences may be warranted."
Cheddar said the incident occurred off-campus and was reported to the district and Mount Carmel Township Police. He said the investigation is ongoing and he could not comment.