SUNBURY — Family Care Home Health in Sunbury has received the Governor’s Achievement Award for their outstanding commitment to their employees and partnership with EARN, a Department of Human Services program that operates locally within the PA CareerLink.
“Our agency's mission is to provide the best possible care and support for our local communities through both the clients we provide care for as well as the caregivers we employ," said Nicholas Beers, Area Manager at FCHHA. "Our continued partnership with our local PA CareerLink offices has been a key factor in being able to provide individuals and their families with a sustainable income."
The DHS EARN program provides comprehensive and holistic services delivered locally via CPWDC’s subcontractor Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. The EARN program assists TANF recipients in the remediation of barriers and stabilization, goal setting, career exploration, skills training, and attainment of employment along a desired career pathway and a secure future for them and their children. Employer partners are essential to the success of EARN.
— THE DAILY ITEM