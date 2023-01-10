Local nutrition experts suggest people who are embarking on a 2023 resolution to lose a few pounds or for those who simply want to improve their eating habits to consume a variety of nutrients from all food groups to feel good and boost energy levels.
April Mase, the manager at UPMC Clinical Nutrition in North Central Pennsylvania, said one’s diet can affect many aspects of their life. “Your diet affects you in many ways. It affects your energy and how you feel,” Mase said. “I always think it’s really important to start with your diet.”
Kimberly Criswell, a dietitian-nutritionist at Evangelical Community Hospital, said that not only does an individual’s diet affect how they feel, but it can also impact their long-term health. “Eating healthy prevents a lot of chronic illnesses,” Criswell said. “Anti-inflammatory foods protect against physical and emotional health issues.”
Balance is the key to a healthy diet according to Angela Esherick, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist. “Overall, the key to maintaining health is balance. Your body needs a variety of nutrients so don’t focus on eliminating food groups, but, instead, try to get a lot of different things,” she said.
To maintain a well-rounded diet, Esherick recommended the 80-20 rule. “80% of the time choose healthful food, and 20% of the time choose fun foods,” she said. “Try to focus on veggies, dairy sources, lean protein, whole fruit as well as whole grains that are high in fiber. You also should try to decrease sugar sweetened beverages and added sugars.”
Mase said that it is important to prioritize protein in every meal. “You should try to get some type of protein in each meal and snack,” she said. “You also want to make sure you are varying your protein. Some are lean like chicken, turkey and fish. There are also non-meat options like beans, tofu and nuts.”
MyPlate is a useful guide to follow, Mase said. “MyPlate is really helpful. There is a free resource on myplate.gov where people can go on and create a free meal plan,” she said. “There are some really good concepts with guides, and people can set realistic goals.”
According to the website, MyPlate recommends that people fill half of their plate with fruits and vegetables, a quarter of the plate grains and the final quarter protein. The guide also accounts for a serving of dairy but recommends low-fat or fat-free alternatives.
For an individual looking to lose weight, Criswell suggested foods that are high in volume, while low in calorie density. “The most important thing for someone who wants to lose weight is to choose foods low in calorie density. This way, they can eat until full but still lose weight,” she said. “The absolute lowest is fruits and vegetables, secondary is foods like legumes and starchy vegetables. Fruits and vegetables have water, fiber and air so you’re filling up on low calorie foods.”
Criswell also said that she does not recommend diets that involve cutting out food groups. She referenced the popular keto diet, which involves a drastic restriction on carbohydrate consumption. “Carbohydrates are an important part of a healthy diet,” she said. “Try to consume whole food versions of them like fruit, starchy vegetables, legumes and whole grains.”
For children, Esherick said that autonomy and decision-making is important. “For kids, it’s important to offer a variety of nutritious foods. Allow the child to have some decision making in how much or which foods they will eat,” she said. “Steer away from the clear the plate method and allow them to have some autonomy. Also, don’t focus on a food’s affect on weight, but rather the health benefits.”
Drinking water is something that everyone should try to incorporate into their routines. Mase said. “Water is something I’m always pushing for my patients. If you’re hydrated, it can help you not overeat,” she said. “People can mistake hunger for dehydration. Water is calorie free and can replace other high calorie options like soda and specialty coffees.”
Criswell said that the appropriate amount of water is different for everyone. “Start with 64 ounces. If you experience thirst, dry skin or other symptoms of dehydration, increase that amount.”
While there are many things to consider in terms of nutrition, small changes can have a big impact. “To start, make half of your plate fruits and vegetables. Everyone can benefit from this because it’s a low-calorie option and they have fiber so they can fill you up,” Mase said. “Also, whenever you can, eat more whole grains. This will help with fiber intake and can help you feel fuller longer.”
When embarking on your health journey, start small and be consistent, Mase said. “Set realistic goals. Start small with something that’s not super strict and you can maintain for the long term.”