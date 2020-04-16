Two Northumberland Borough health care consultants have created an online community on Zoom for caregivers in the medical field.
Kimberly Delbo and Angela Hummel launched Caring Circle so health care workers can share their fears and frustrations as well as learn some tips to address and promote personal well-being during this global pandemic.
"Health care professionals work long hours and were pretty stressed before the onset of COVID-19, and now there are even more stressors, knowing they have all these additional challenges and patients to care for, said Hummel and her partner, Delbo. They are co-owners of Radiant and Resilient Leadership, a health care consultancy.
"We thought it would be valuable to create a safe space for them to talk about what is happening in their lives," Hummel said. "How they are feeling. And then also maybe give them some coping strategies. Micro-tips. Little things to help with their overall wellness and try to help them prevent burnout."
Most people do not know that the rates of burnout and suicide among health care workers were at an all-time high before COVID-19, Delbo said.
According to the National Academy of Medicine Consensus Report (2019) between 35 and 54 percent of nurses and doctors experience burnout. Further, this same study reveals that burnout is linked to higher rates of depression, substance abuse and suicide, with the suicide rate among physicians being twice that of the general population.
Burnout or moral distress is a syndrome that involves a prolonged response to chronic interpersonal stressors, Delbo explained. "The three key dimensions of this response are overwhelming exhaustion, feelings of cynicism and detachment from the job, and a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment. Burnout has been found to contribute to poor health care outcomes and even medical error."
“Health care workers are welcome to join us as much as they can and are able, each Tuesday and Thursday in April at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.,” said Hummel.
During the Caring Circle sessions, participants are led by Delbo and Hummel, who have experienced health care leaders and coaches providing support and encouragement to those who need it most— "the courageous interprofessional health care heroes serving on the frontline," Delbo said.
Hummel's background is in the non-clinical side of health care. Delbo has nursing experience as an administrator at Emmanuel Home in Northumberland Borough.
Caring Circle used the Zoom platform and people can either come in on the video conference or they can come in on the telephone.
For security reasons, Hummel and Delbo ask those interested to email kdelbo@rnrleadership.com to get the live link URL and password.