MIDDLEBURG — Medical costs at the Snyder County Prison have risen about $200,000 due to higher wages and medical needs.
The county commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract with PrimeCare Medical Inc. to provide health-related services to jail inmates at an annual cost of $830,393.
The 134-bed jail's yearly operational budget is about $3.9 million, county Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said.
Driving the medical coverage expenses up is the higher cost of labor, said Commissioner Adam Ewig.
PrimeCare boosted nurses pay by 28 percent last year "just to keep people," he said.
Costs are expected to continue climbing, said Commissioner Chuck Steininger.
"There's another possible pay raise this summer," he said.