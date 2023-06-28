As Independence Day celebrations approach, local residents will be firing up the barbecue grills — and oftentimes the fireworks and sparklers.
Judy Egly, registered nurse and case manager for pediatric trauma and injury prevention at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, reminds parents that sparklers can heat up to 1,200 degrees and are dangerous for very young children. Sparklers can ignite clothing and children have received severe burns to their hands from dropping the sparklers on their feet or touching body parts.
Dr. B. James Connolly, medical director, Emergency Services at Evangelical Community Hospital, agreed, “Children should be closely supervised by an adult and when the sparkler is done, it should be placed where it can’t be accidentally touched or stepped on with bare feet.”
Egly suggested some safer alternatives including silly string, party poppers, bubbles and glow sticks.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 32 percent of fireworks-related injuries are burns.
Connolly said, “When it comes to fireworks, common sense is key to avoiding injury. Over my career at Evangelical, I’ve seen few to no injuries, but that doesn’t mean they can’t happen, and safety steps are encouraged for anyone who will be around or setting off fireworks. Most commonly, mistakes happen when alcohol is involved, so participants should avoid the use of alcohol, especially if the person or persons drinking are in charge of the light show.”
Brian and Kolby Whitenight, co-owners of Whitenight’s Fireworks, 1964 Sunbury Road, just outside of Riverside, agree that safety is their number one priority when selling fireworks to the public, which they have done since 2007.
Back then, the farm market was selling fireworks in the “safe and sane” classification such as sparklers, fountains and novelties, but when Pa. fireworks laws changed in October 2017, Whitenight’s and other licensed retails were able to sell Class C or consumer-grade fireworks including aerials, firecrackers, roman candles, and bottle rockets, all of which contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material, beginning in 2018.
To sell Class C fireworks to state residents, vendors must pay a $10,000 fee in the first year, then $7,500 per year thereafter. Vendors must also carry at least two million dollars in public and product liability insurance.
“We like to know their distances and layout; we try to get a feel for what they are doing so we can guide them in the proper direction. We take the time, every time, to educate our customers,” said Brian.
He continued, “We have people who come in and find out that they can only have fountains based on their space, and they buy just what they have room for.”
Brian has received fireworks safety training from the Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI), PA Pyrotechnics Association (PPA), and the National Fireworks Association, among others.
Whitenight’s display company is contracted to set-off professional fireworks displays for several local towns including Berwick, Numidia, Muncy and Mifflinburg, as well as Danville’s Heritage Festival.
With every sale, Whitenight offers a booklet of safety tips from the PPA, including one of the most important reminders: you must be at least 150 feet away from structures and people to set off fireworks.
Brian said that most injuries with fireworks involve distance — being too close to structures, roads, cars, or people.
The booklet also reminds people to respect their neighbors including those with children and pets, not setting them off at unreasonable hours.
Another important safety tip: if the firework does not go off, do not attempt to relight it; douse it with water, dispose of it properly and report it to the supplier.
Connolly offered a gentle reminder about first-aid kits, “Keeping a first-aid kit with burn treatments available is always a good idea. If severe burns or injuries result from fireworks, or other holiday incidents, seek care at the emergency department. Or, if the injuries are less severe, but still need attention, see a family health care provider or urgent care provider.”
Egly says that fireworks injuries, specifically burns, can be prevented by attending public shows that are handled by trained professionals. If fireworks must be set off at home, she shared some tips from the Department of Homeland Security and Safe Kids Worldwide: have a bucket of water or hose nearby, create a safety perimeter of at least 150 feet, soak spent fireworks in water for several hours before discarding, never place a body part directly over a firework or hold a firework while lighting, only light one firework at a time, avoid alcohol consumption and wear protective eye wear.
The PA State Police (PSP) remind all residents that fireworks should only be purchased from a stand-alone, permanent structure which is licensed by the Department of Agriculture. Consumer fireworks may also be purchased online, but delivery must be to a licensed, permanent structure.
According to the PSP’s website, municipalities may restrict consumer fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., except on July 2, 3, 4, and Dec. 31 when they may be used until 1 a.m. The PSP, municipal police officers and a sheriff or sheriff’s deputy may remove consumer display fireworks in violation of this law.
For more information about fireworks safety, visit the National Safety Council’s website at www.nsc.org or the PA State Police at www.psp.pa.gov.