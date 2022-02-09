Substance use disorders plague all communities and demographics, including new and expectant mothers where data show there are four times as many opioid-affected births as a decade ago.
While Evangelical Community Hospital has recently been recognized for its ongoing efforts to treat and improve care for pregnant and postpartum women, local stakeholders agree a collaborative approach is the best path forward.
Prevention of substance use, of trauma, of victimization, should be an ongoing, group effort said Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO of Transitions, Union County-based crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse.
“Prevention needs to be a collaborative community effort,” Kranz said. “Collectively individuals, parents, service providers, educators, health care providers, and other community stakeholders should be willing to come together to engage in the process of assessing the needs in our communities, understand our available capacity to meet those needs, engage in planning efforts to bridge recognized gaps and be willing to evaluate those efforts in an ongoing way.
“Prevention is a long, arduous effort, that takes time, commitment, and resources. Prevention efforts are 100% necessary if we are going to successfully change the narrative for the better in our community when it comes to important issues and concerns such as substance use, mental health, physical health, trauma and abuse.”
Universal trainingEvangelical was one of 20 hospitals across Pennsylvania to receive universal training to standardize SUD care policies. The training was through the Pennsylvania Perinatal Quality Collaborative (PA PQC) partnership with Vermont Oxford Network (VON).
From that collaborative, The Family Place, Evangelical Hospital’s obstetrics unit, earned recognition for substance and opioid use disorder care for mothers by The Jewish Healthcare Foundation (JHF) and VON, receiving an Excellence in Education and Training for Infants and Families affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Award. The honor makes Evangelical one of 17 hospitals in the state recognized for this designation from the network.
“It is a priority of The Family Place staff to give all babies the strongest start possible in life,” said Kelly Solomon, RN, director of Maternal Child Care and Critical Care. “The commitment our staff has dedicated to be educated on how to best work with mothers and their newborns where substance use issues are present shows the compassion and understanding they have for our patients.”
According to Jennifer Sullivan, maternal/child nurse manager at The Family Place, training improves care quality and safety for mother and child. She said it addresses substance use concerns while they are under direct care of staff and provides a path for success once they leave the hospital.
Sullivan said Evangelical staff opted in to train for mothers battling substance use disorder because of ongoing trends. “Our staff chose to complete this training because of the trend across the country is an increase in numbers of babies born to mothers who have substance use disorder.”
The Family Place is a no-judgment zone, according to Sullivan, who said staff training for substance use disorder allows them “to bring compassion and understanding to these situations giving us greater ability to do everything we can to help.”
Over the last two years, Sullivan noted pregnant women had more concerns but those with the disorder had concerns such as isolation, anxiety, and other stressors which make them more susceptible to coping by drug or alcohol abuse, possibly jeopardizing recovery.
In August, The Family Place went live with a screening tool called the “5Ps.” It asks questions on substance use by patient’s parents, peers, partner, during her pregnancy and in her past.
“This tool helps identify patients who may need additional interventions during their hospital stay. Given to patients at one of their first prenatal visits and on admission to The Family Place, this tool is a simple way to open the conversation about substance use and allows a safe place to share,” said Sullivan. “The midwife or physician then reviews the patient’s responses and creates a plan of care specific for that patient.”
“We are thankful for everything The Family Place has done to support and provide care for pregnant and postpartum women struggling with substance use, especially for those who are also victims and survivors of abuse and trauma. We are proud to recognize them as a key partner in our work with victims and survivors,” added Kranz.
It was reported of all neonatal abstinence syndrome cases, 90% were laboratory tested for evidence of prenatal drug exposure and 84% with completed laboratory tests had a positive lab result. According to the report, 85% of infants tested positive for forms of opioids, 68% for drugs associated with Medication-Assisted Treatment and 22% for opiates, oxycodone or fentanyl.
Need treatment? Call the Get Help Now Hotline at 1-800-662-4357 to speak with a professional.
Physical abuseInfants with the syndrome are more likely to have respiratory complications, feeding difficulty, low birth weights, and extended hospital stays.
According to Kranz, substance abuse transcends gender.
“I feel it is important to note the utilization of substances to cope with trauma and abuse reaches far beyond women and mothers and can be the coping mechanism of choice for anyone who has experienced trauma and abuse,” Kranz said.
Kranz said common factors reported by mothers or expectant mothers experiencing substance use disorder is trauma — “specifically for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, the abuse and victimization they have experienced at the hands of another. The trauma many victims face as a result of domestic violence and sexual assault create an environment in which substance use is common,” she said.
Substances are used to help ease or numb the physical and psychological pain they are or have experienced, she said. Substances are often used to self-medicate, allowing victims and survivors to escape a reality that is often frightening and dangerous.
Kranz said research has found a strong link between exposure to traumatic events and substance use. She said women who have been abused are 15 times more likely to abuse alcohol and nine times more likely to abuse drugs than those without a history of abuse.
Additionally, according to Kranz, abusers will often introduce their victims to substance use, even encouraging use to facilitate addiction, or prevent their victim from accessing recovery services — all ways abusers exert power and control over victims. It is much more difficult for someone to safely leave an abusive relationship when they are dependent on their abuser for access to substances, Kranz said.
Collectively, mothers who have experienced domestic or sexual violence who are utilizing substances to cope and seek services through Transitions do not want or need judgment; they need help, support, safety and advocacy, she said.