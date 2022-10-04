SUNBURY — The Sunbury man who allegedly shot and killed a 33-year-old man during an argument last month is having trouble finding an attorney, Northumberland County officials said.
Randy Easton, jailed at Centre County Prison, was scheduled to appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday but is having trouble finding an attorney because of conflicts, the judge said.
Easton is charged with criminal homicide after city police say Easton shot and killed Joesph Rice, of Sunbury, after an argument on Third Street and Raspberry Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Easton was wanted by authorities and was taken into custody at the Relax Inn, in Lewisburg, at 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 by Sunbury Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Chief Brad Hare.
Police have also charged Easton's companion, Lisa Gebhart, 45, of White Deer Avenue, White Deer, and Manuel Santos, 23, of Memorial Acres, with hindering apprehension of a criminal for allegedly failing to report Easton's whereabouts to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Gebhart, whose prelininary hearing was also canceled on Tuesday, was found at the Lewisburg motel with Easton. Santos was taken into custody at his home last week, police said.
Easton and Gebhart were arraigned before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl Tuesday, while Santos was arraigned before Mount Carmel Judge Bill Cole.
According to a criminal complaint Gebhart spoke with officers and allegedly said Rice swung a machete and Easton pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the ground before Rice began to run away and that's when Easton fired a third shot, the shot which allegedly struck Rice, police said.
Gebhart said she and Easton later learned Rice had died and the two stayed at the relative's house for the day until they left the city and went to a hotel in Selinsgrove, before leaving the hotel and going to the Relax Inn because it was less expensive, according to court documents.