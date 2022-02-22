SHAMOKIN — Former Line Mountain Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brad Skelton is re-scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 8 in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Skelton, 38, of Northumberland, is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. March 8. He was originally scheduled for today but the hearing was continued until next month.
Skelton, who resigned Oct. 29, is accused of using district accounts to purchase $4,582.32 in construction materials.
Skelton is charged with three felonies: One count each of theft by unlawful taking, forgery and tampering with public record/information; and two misdemeanors: one count each of receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions. The charges were filed by State Trooper Raymond Snarski of the Stonington State Police Barracks.
He is accused of using district funds to purchase construction materials to help fund his in-ground pool and attached deck.
Skelton is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.