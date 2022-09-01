SUNBURY — A hearing scheduled on Wednesday for a Sunbury man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl was delayed until a later date.
Michael I. Bishop, 45, of Captain Bloom Road, Sunbury, does not yet have a new court date for the hearing. Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini said there are some evidentiary and legal issues to resolve before testimony can be taken.
The alleged assault took place while the girl was sleeping between June 2019 and February 2020. Bishop is charged with four felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, two felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a felony count of corruption of minors and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent.
Testimony from the alleged victim and her mother indicated the abuse was over the course of an eight-month period from 2019 through 2020.
Bishop remains free on the $150,000 cash bail he posted.
