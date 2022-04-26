SHAMOKIN — An accused killer who is also facing rape accusations is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in May.
Miguel Torres, 25, of East Race Street, Shamokin, was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday. The hearing was delayed until 10 a.m. May 31.
Torres in November pleaded guilty to a felony of homicide by vehicle while DUI. While free on unsecured bail, police said Torres in November forced himself on a woman in Shamokin.
Torres is facing felony counts of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault as well as a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. Police said they were conducting a probation check on Dec. 3 and spoke to a woman who said Torres forced himself on her.
On Nov. 22, Torres pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle for a January 2020 accident that claimed the life of Sharon Adams, 66, of Shamokin. The crash occurred at Mulberry and Market streets in Shamokin.
Torres has not yet been sentenced on the homicide charge and no date is scheduled in the court calendar at this time.
Torres, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, also has pending drug charges. The preliminary hearing for that case is scheduled for the same time as the rape accusations.