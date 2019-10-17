SUNBURY — A preliminary hearing for a 19-year old Trevorton man police say beat a 3-year old child so badly she needed part of her brain removed will now be held on Oct. 25, according to Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Thursday.
Jahrid Burgess, 19, was arrested Oct. 11 and faces felony aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident that took place in Trevorton that left 3-year old Arabella Parker in critical condition.
Gembic cancelled a preliminary hearing earlier this week due to safety concerns and now the judge said the hearing has been moved to the Northumberland County Courthouse on Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 1.
Gembic said he felt better holding the hearing at the courthouse where there is more security.
Gembic said the public outcry pertaining to the case led him to move any hearings dealing with this case to the Northumberland County Courthouse, instead of his small Shamokin office.
Parker remains in critical condition, according to Geisinger Medical Center officials.
Burgess is locked up at the Northumberland County Jail, in lieu of $200,000 cash bail set by Gembic.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he is prepared to go to court on all charges and that Parker’s case was the worst he had ever seen.
Matulewicz said he could not comment on any aspects of the case but that he would present evidence in court.
Matulewicz said if the child were to die, Burgess would immediately be facing an open count of homicide.
Burgess is also charged with assaulting the child’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23. Delcamp said she had nothing to do with the child’s injuries and that she feared for her life around Burgess.