MILTON — A Watsontown woman accused of providing the drugs that killed her boyfriend Earnest Lee Sharr Jr. is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February.
Samantha Jo Acy, 37, of Gearheart Road, Watsontown, was originally scheduled for the court appearance on Wednesday but was delayed until next month. The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 9 in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl.
Acy is charged with felony counts of drug delivery in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery; and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. She was charged by state Trooper James Nestico, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Acy allegedly provided the drugs that killed Sharr, 43, of Delaware Township, on Sept. 24. After an autopsy, the cause of death was found to be multiple drug intoxication of fentanyl, xylazine and othero-para-flouro fentanyl, police said.
She remains incarcerated in Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $125,000 bail.
