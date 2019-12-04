A hearing to determine funeral arrangements for child abuse victim Arabella Parker has been rescheduled to Dec. 9, according to court documents.
County Judge Hugh Jones, who was originally supposed to hear the arguments on Dec. 12, will preside.
Karl Parker, Arabella’s father, rejected to arrangements planned by the girl’s aunt, Mandy Delcamp Kegler, who was granted legal guardianship in November.
Parker has declined requests for comment.
Sarah Delcamp, another of Arabella’s aunts, said she was “happy to learn the date was moved up so the family can move forward for Arabella.”
Arabella was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Oct. 10 after state troopers said Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, beat the child so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Burgess along with Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, has been charged with homicide after Arabella succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 22.
Burgess and Delcamp are scheduled to be in Northumberland County Court in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Dec. 12.
By law, Arabella's parents must sign off on a cremation funeral arrangement for Arabella.
Karl Parker is in State Correctional Institution-Coal Township and may be unable to serve as an administrator to Arabella's estate. That would be up to a judge, the law states. Parker was arrested for DUI in July, violating his probation on robbery charges.