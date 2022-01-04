SHAMOKIN — An accused killer who is now facing rape accusations is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month on the new charges.
Miguel Torres, 25, of East Race Street, pleaded guilty to a felony of homicide by vehicle while DUI on Nov. 22. While free on unsecured bail, police said Torres in November forced himself on a woman in Shamokin.
The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Torres is facing felony counts of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault as well as a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
On Nov. 22, Torres pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle for a January 2020 accident that claimed the life of Sharon Adams, 66, of Shamokin. The crash occurred at Mulberry and Market streets in Shamokin.
Police said the most recent incident began when they were conducting a probation check on Dec. 3 and spoke to a woman who said Torres forced himself on her.