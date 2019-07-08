DANVILLE — A preliminary hearing for two people charged with operating a methamphetamine lab in a home destroyed by fire May 21 has been scheduled for next week.
The hearing for Nikki K. Doebler, 41, and Richard A. McHugh. 33, is set for 11 a.m. July 17, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder said Monday.
Each is confined to jail in lieu of $250,000 straight bail.
Shrawder said previously scheduled hearings were postponed because attorneys appointed to represent them had conflicts in serving as their counsel and other attorneys had to be appointed.
The two had lived at 321 Chamber St. along with Doebler's son.
The day after the fire, Michael Mowrer Jr. was listed in critical condition in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Danville police plan to charge him with the methamphetamine operation. Further information on his condition was unavailable after that.
Doebler and McHugh each face charges of operating a meth lab, causing or risking a catastrophe, manufacture of meth with a child present — her 15-year-old son — endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Witnesses said Mowrer, of Wall Street, was covered in flames where the three allegedly were cooking meth. He fled after extinguishing the flames on himself, witnesses said.
The explosion destroyed that section of the double home and caused heavy smoke and water damage to the other part of the home at 325 Chamber St., where grandparents and their granddaughter lived. McHugh, Doebler, Mowrer and the boy were in the 321 side of the home at the time of the fire.
McHugh said Doebler asked him the night before to open batteries to harvest the lithium inside to make "shake meth," according to the charges. Doebler gave Mowrer two bags of meth and went to his job, McHugh said. He overheard Mowrer and Doebler talking about a good time to "cook" with Mowrer showing up later with materials to make meth.
The fire left McHugh, Doebler and her 15-year-old son homeless along with the 325 Chamber St. residents — Judy and Ken Millar and their 12-year-old granddaughter. Doebler is Judy Millar’s daughter.