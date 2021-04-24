SUNBURY — A hearing is scheduled in May to hear arguments in a 2018 lawsuit over disputed prison permit fees.
Officials from Northumberland County and Coal Township will meet at 1:15 p.m. May 20 in Courtroom 2. The county filed a motion for summary judgement in the case.
The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. A lawsuit was filed by the county in January 2018 to recoup the money because it was believed they paid too much.
Commissioner Chairman Schiccatano and former Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch filed the original lawsuit. Minority Commissioner Kymberley Best opposed the suit.