MIDDLEBURG — The preliminary hearing for accused killer Brad A. Bailor will be held June 7.
The hearing will be held by District Judge John H. Reed at the Snyder County Courthouse instead of at his office in Penn Township due to the expected number of attendees.
Bailor, 33, is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife, Leslie M. Bailor, 32, at their South Market Street home in Selinsgrove on April 18.
He is being held without bail at the county jail on charges of criminal homicide and first-degree murder.