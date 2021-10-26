DANVILLE — Residents can offer their input at a December public hearing on a proposed senior housing project in Mahoning Township and on a new ordinance regulating solar energy systems in Mahoning and Cooper townships.
Mahoning Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said the supervisors of both townships will hold a joint public hearing on Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Mahoning Township municipal building to hear testimony on the proposals. The supervisors also will hear input on a request from T&S Realty for a change of zoning designation on a single lot along Bloom Road in Mahoning Township.
The Mahoning and Cooper supervisors will hold a special meeting at 7:30 the same night to vote on the changes.
The senior housing project requires an amendment to the industrial development zone to include senior living structures for residents 62-plus, said Von Blohn, who talked about the hearing at Monday’s Mahoning supervisors meeting.
The nonprofit group Community Strategies Group (CSG), of Bloomsburg, plans to construct a $13 million 44-apartment, three-story senior housing structure on the Woodbine Lane property it purchased for $1.2 million from Montour County.
The county commissioners approved the sale of the property — the site of the former county home and adjacent Human Services building — at their Sept. 28 meeting.
CSG Executive Director Rich Kisner said seniors 62 and older with an income limit of up to 60 percent of the area median income would be eligible for the housing. He said that by the time funding is in place, construction likely would not start until mid-2023, with completion around late 2024.
The former county home, or poor farm, building would remain and CSG would convert that into community spaces for the residents to do crafts or puzzles, with a kitchen for resident get-togethers and space for support staff, Kisner said, citing preliminary designs. CSG plans to tear down the newer building to construct the senior apartment building.
Solar regulation
The proposed solar energy systems would regulate both commercial and residential units, ground-mounted and building-mounted, VonBlohn said.
“All solar energy systems will be allowed by conditional use,” VonBlohn added. “Ground-mounted will require a zoning permit and building-mounted will require building permit to make sure the building is structurally sound to carry (the unit) and can handle wind load.”
He said those who want to install solar panels would have to apply for conditional use through the zoning office. The supervisors would send the request to the joint planning commission for review and recommendation. The supervisors would hold a public hearing and vote on whether to approve.
The third item on the Dec. 14 hearing agenda is the request from T&S for a curative amendment to change the zoning designation on a single lot along Bloom Road, between the former Mahoning-Cooper Elementary School, which is now office space owned by T&S, and a bank.
The company is requesting a zoning change from high density residential (HR) to commercial office (CO) that will make the entire section of properties continguous as commercial office space.