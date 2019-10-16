DANVILLE — Preliminary hearings for a murder suspect and his girlfriend will be moved from the district judge's office to the Montour County Courthouse.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder will hold the hearings in the courthouse because it is a more secure facility than his office.
Hearings for David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Mo., and Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, also of St. Louis, were postponed from Tuesday afternoon. No attorney is listed as representing Downing, according to a spokeswoman in Shrawder's office. Brown is represented by the county public defender's office.
Downing is charged with shooting and killing Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., Sept. 26 in Potts' room in the Super 8 Motel in Valley Township. State police charged him with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension or prosecution and concealing a firearm without a license.
Brown is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and making false reports to law enforcement for saying her 9 mm handgun was stolen during a reported rape.
County District Attorney Angela Mattis said she has not decided the degree of criminal homicide to prosecute Downing. "We're not that far in the process," she said.
She said her office would have to declare if it will seek the death penalty at his formal county court arraignment.
Downing remains in the county jail without bail. Brown is in the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail.
An autopsy showed Potts died of a single gunshot to the head.
State police said Brown reported a rape by three men Sept. 24 at the motel. Downing told police he confronted the victim about the alleged rape. He said they went to Potts' room, smoked marijuana and fought.