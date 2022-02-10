MILTON — All preliminary hearings in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl on Wednesday were delayed until later dates due to the unavailability of an assistant district attorney.
The continuances includes Samantha Jo Acy, 37, of Gearheart Road, Watsontown, accused of providing the drugs that killer her boyfriend Earnest Lee Sharr Jr. on Sept. 24.
It also includes Nolan Michael Miller, 18, of River Road, New Columbia, and Christopher Aviles-Robles, 18, of Vindale Avenue, Montandon, who are accused of starting a rumor of an active shooter threat at Milton Area School District in December.
No new dates are yet scheduled for those three unrelated cases.
Acy is charged with felony counts of drug delivery in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery; and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. She posted the $125,000 bail on Jan. 21 through professional bondsman Merek Hronowski, of Bloomsburg.
Miller and Aviles-Robles were charged with one misdemeanor each as well as a summary count each of disorderly conduct. Classes were switched to virtual learning for one day on Dec. 8. The incident was reported at 6:16 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school, 700 Mahoning St., Milton.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER