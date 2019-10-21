DANVILLE — Preliminary hearings for a murder suspect and his girlfriend will be held Nov. 1.
The times hadn't been determined for the hearings as of Monday afternoon, according to Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis.
She said the hearings will be in the courtroom of the Montour County Courthouse.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder decided last week to hold them there instead of in his courtroom since the courthouse is a more secure facility.
The preliminary hearings for David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Mo., and Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, both of St. Louis, Mo., were postponed from Oct. 15. Brown is represented by the county public defender's office. Downing is represented by attorney Leslie Bryden.
Downing is charged with shooting and killing Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., Sept. 26 in Potts' room in the Super 8 Motel in Valley Township. State police charged him with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension or prosecution and concealing a firearm without a license.
Brown is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and making false reports to law enforcement for saying her 9 mm handgun was stolen during a reported rape.
Downing remains in the county jail without bail. Brown is in the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail.
An autopsy showed Potts died of a single gunshot to the head.
State police said Brown reported she was raped by three men Sept. 24 at the motel. Downing told police he confronted the victim about the alleged rape. He said they went to Potts' room, smoked marijuana and fought.