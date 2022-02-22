Someone in the United States has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the CDC website: about 805,000 people in the United States will have a heart attack this year.
A heart attack occurs when a blood vessel that supplies blood to the heart is either severely narrowed or completely blocked.
While men and women can experience similar symptoms, they can also experience different symptoms and symptoms can vary greatly from patient to patient, said James Weaver, PA-C at the Heart and Vascular Center at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg. He also shared, “30% of women have more subtle symptoms that may make diagnosis more difficult.” Finally, he called attention to the fact that with women — in particular — patients need to be more diligent in assessing those symptoms to be sure that it’s not cardiac related.
Angina is chest discomfort that is often described as pain, pressure, tightness or squeezing: it is caused by reduced blood flow. Patients may be experiencing stable angina which occurs with a certain amount of activity and resolves with rest. Under the care of a physician, these symptoms may be treated with aspirin, or long-acting nitrates which widen your blood vessels to increase blood flow to the heart. However, if those symptoms occur with less and less activity, or when the person is at rest, or if the individual is awakened in the night, he or she is experiencing “unstable angina.” At that point, further treatment will likely be needed to relieve those symptoms, according to Weaver.
The first test done to diagnose a heart attack is often an electrocardiogram (ECG). The ECG records electrical signals as they travel through the heart. Because injured heart muscle doesn’t conduct electrical impulses normally, the ECG can show that a heart attack has occurred or is in progress. Blood tests are another important diagnostic tool. Certain heart proteins or enzymes slowly leak into your blood after tissue damage from a heart attack and will be present in the results of the blood test.
Depending upon the patient’s situation, an echocardiogram may also be ordered. Sound waves — or ultrasound — create images of the moving heart. Doctors use this test to observe how the heart’s chambers and valves are pumping blood. An echocardiogram can help identify whether an area of the heart has been damaged.
Men do have more heart attacks than women. But as Dr. Osama Mukarram, Interventional Cardiology Specialist at Geisinger Danville states, “Women get sicker when they do have a heart attack and if they are over the age of 65 they have poorer outcomes than men.”
Heart attack prevention and outcomes have dramatically improved for American adults. “The technology itself has come a long way, increasing our ability to abort a heart attack through cardiac catheterization,“ said Mukarram. “The increase in the number of advanced facilities performing cardiac procedures over the last 10-15 years has also been a large factor.”
During a cardiac catheterization, a thin flexible tube is inserted through the arm or leg and threaded through blood vessels to the heart. A dye is then injected through the catheter and X-ray images of the heart’s arteries are taken. The dye helps blood vessels show up more clearly on the X-ray images. If a blockage or narrowing of a vessel is detected, angioplasty may be performed by the physician who will inflate a small balloon on the catheter to open the restricted vessel. A more severe blockage could require insertion of a stent, a wire tube that looks like fine chicken wire. “The stent also has a balloon that pushes all the cholesterol and clot up into the wall of the blood vessel to restore blood flow. Hopefully we restore it quickly enough to prevent further tissue loss,” said Weaver. He continued, “It’s not always cut and dried. A few months after a heart attack, we relook at pumping strength to give us an idea of the amount of permanent damage the patient suffered.”
Coronary bypass surgery may be necessary if the damage is more extensive and arteries are narrowed or blocked in several areas, or the blockage is in one of the larger main arteries. During bypass surgery, a section of healthy blood vessel taken from inside the chest wall or the lower leg is attached above and below the blocked artery. This lets blood flow around the blocked area to the heart muscle.
Treatment plans after suffering a heart attack typically include medication. These can include a beta blocker used to control blood pressure, a statin to lower cholesterol and stabilize plaque in any vessels, and if the patient has a stent, aspirin and a blood thinner. These medications can help repair heart tissue damage that has already occurred. It is important for people to continue to take their medication because there is evidence that once a patient stops the benefit they’ve gained can reverse. “Properly and continuing to take your medication is one of the most important steps in recovery,” advises Dr. Mukarram. “Getting any risk factors under control is another.”
Controlling risk factors might include beginning by a smoking cessation program or improving your diet to control diabetes and cholesterol. Decreasing salt intake and increasing physical activity are simple ways to mitigate high blood pressure. Making lifestyle changes to control risk factors is also key to increasing the likelihood of preventing a second heart attack or avoiding one altogether.