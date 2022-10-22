LEWISBURG — The Derk family has been touched by heart disease.
On Saturday morning, Stephanie Derk, of Selinsgrove, addressed 200 people participating in the Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. The walk is the first ever at The Miller Center, a joint venture of Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger.
"It is important to be your own health advocate and your family's health advocate," said Derk, a senior strategist for community engagement at Geisinger. "Don't ever ignore symptoms you're having or someone in your family is having. Take them seriously. If something doesn't feel right, follow up with your physician."
Derk said she had parents, grandparents, an aunt, and a brother-in-law diagnosed with heart disease and another brother-in-law who didn't survive the disease at the age of 45. At age 15, her daughter was diagnosed with a bicuspid aortic valve and diagnosed later with a congenital heart defect. She had open heart surgery to repair the defect and is now 23 and seeking her Master's Degree in reading intervention.
"We hope your walking today doesn't stop with this event," said Stephanie Derk. "Walking is an activity that can positively impact your health."
She, her husband Chris and their daughter Emily then led the participants in the survivor walk, kicking off the event.
Kendra Aucker, president and chief executive officer of Evangelical Community Hospital, and Matt Walsh, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Geisinger, were named the co-chairs for the walk by the American Heart Association. Both Aucker and Walsh promoted the programs, initiatives and expansion of cardiovascular health care for both health systems.
"Your journey to a healthier heart should not just happen you show up in an emergency room," said Aucker. "If you have not been to your primary care provider recently, you should make an appointment to make sure you are staying heart healthy. Monitor your blood pressure, watch your cholesterol levels, talk to your doctor about your exercise routine and diet."
Walsh said the most important initiative is to empower patients to take control of their wellness through healthy lifestyle choices.
"We know the best way to build healthier, more vibrant communities is to keep people healthy, out of emergency rooms and out of hospital beds," said Walsh. "Balanced diets, exercise, stress reduction, smoking cessation: this is how we get healthy and stay healthy together and create a future with fewer strokes and fewer heart attacks."
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said the Susquehanna Valley River Valley promotes "collaboration not competition."
"This partnership between Evan and Geisinger helps uphold the values we hold dear in this community," said Alverez. "I salute both of you for your leadership in that."
She added, "It's a great day for heart health."
Participants Carmel Weaver and Lisa Brinkman, both employees at Geisinger, and Brinkman's daughter Kait Mausteller, walking with her dog Mirabelle, said they came out to support the hospital and the heart program.
"This is for awareness, for patients," said Brinkman, who oversees the heart and vascular services. "We help a lot of people in the community."
Mausteller said it was a fun day to come out with her dog and help promote the event.
The funds raised from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.