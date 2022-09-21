LEWISBURG — American Heart Association, along with Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger, are encouraging Valley counties to boost mental and physical health while funding community wellness.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk, the regions first in six years, returns to Lewisburg at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Participants are invited to The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, for a heart walk and health fair to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds, and encourage physical activity.
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital; and Matt Walsh, executive vice president and COO of Geisinger serve as cochairs for the 2022 Health Fair and Heart Walk.
This year’s Heart Walk will be the first-ever at The Miller Center, a joint venture of Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger.
To register, visit www.heart.org/NEPAwalk.