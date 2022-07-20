A heatwave that will continue into this weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s is affecting farm crops and also outdoor recreational venues.
According to AccuWeather meteorologist Joe Curtis, temperatures Thursday should hit 93, but on Friday, 95, Saturday 97, and Sunday, 98.
Curtis added that the Valley is in an "abnormally dry condition, but we are not yet classifying it as a drought." Precipitation in July was .86 inches. The normal rainfall amount for this month is 2.56 inches of rain.
"I'm sitting here watching things dry out," said farmer Bob Pardoe, while sitting on his front porch at Pardoe farms in Montandon.
"Fortunately I have some irrigation of my tomatoes but the corn is definitely being affected. And unless we get rain soon, my production will be way down for the year," he said on Wednesday. "Rain is so valuable, giving life to crops."
Sighing, he said, "Well, that's farming. Rain is a blessing. And the lack of it can ruin a crop really fast. I'm not all gloom and doom, but it's time for rain."
Pardoe said a neighbor farmer has put 8 million gallons of water to irrigate his farm. "That's equivalent to two-and-a half inches of rain."
Craig Cochran, superintendent of Susquehanna Valley Country Club, said, "we are definitely dry and this has only put a spotlight on the inadequacies of our irrigation system."
Cochran keeps in touch with weather forecasts and was ready for the heatwave. "We have wetting agents that we use on the fairways, greens and tees. You know, localized dry spots. Right now I'm doing a lot of babysitting on the grounds," he said.
He said that the humidity makes things a bit easier to maintain the grounds. At least there is moisture in the air.
"If it was cooler, dry and windy," he said, "I couldn't keep up. It would be a whole different ball game. I sure like to see cool nights and cloudy days."
Meanwhile, the heat is driving Valley residents to parks and pools, said Wesley Robinson, press secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Robinson said that "we usually see higher visitation rates at our parks with water features when we experience a heatwave." He did not have data about the increase in attendance.
Boating and swimming are the most prevalent activities at state parks, Robinson said.
He also mentioned that people should check out their municipal pools.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a website with a map on where to swim:
https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Recreation/WhatToDo/Swimming/Pages/Where-to-Swim.aspx
Karen Snyder, of Sunbury, brought her grandchildren Liam Zwatty, 13, and Jude Zwatty, 9, of Sunbury, to the Sunbury Community Pool.
“It’s the best way to beat the heat,” said Snyder. “It’s a wonderful place to be. They have great lifeguards. It’s refreshing and clean.”
Mary Heckert, of Northumberland, also brought her grandson Stellan Miller-Hedricks, 3, of Herndon.
“We like the community pool,” said Heckert. “We’re so happy it’s open because there are so many community pools that are closed right now.”
Hackert praised the community businesses for sponsoring days at the pool.