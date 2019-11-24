A band heavy snow has hit the Valley this morning and the National Weather Service says the snow will move eastward throughout the morning.
According to NWS, snowfall could accumulate up to 1.5 inches this morning with another 1 to 3 inches likely in higher elevations.
The heavier, more persistent snowfall will be east of a line from roughly Laporte, to Williamsport, to Milton, to Sunbury according to NWS. The band of snow is expected to wrap up after 11 a.m.
Untreated roadways will become slippery, as they turn snow and slush covered.