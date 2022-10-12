STATE COLLEGE — It appears that heavy rain, possibly accumulating 1 or 2 inches, will move into the Central Susquehanna Valley on Thursday, AccuWeather reports.
The severe weather threat, which comes with a significant drop in temperatures, will shift from the Midwest and into a zone from eastern New York and southwestern New England to the eastern parts of Virginia and North Carolina Thursday as a cold front progresses through the region.
Forecasters say that although the risk of tornadoes is low, any twister that manages to briefly develop could be concealed by heavy rain and/or low-hanging clouds.
People commuting or spending time outdoors should stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and keep up with weather bulletins, experts warn.
Both the thunderstorms and showers have the potential to organize into a single line that will contain a brief period of strong winds and downpours. In other words, it is possible that severe weather will occur without any thunder or lightning. Areas from the central Appalachians to northern New England may be the most likely to experience severe showers without thunder and lightning.
Small hail could accompany some of the strongest thunderstorms as well.
As the line of showers and storms swing through, flight delays will be possible at major airport hubs.
A dose of heavy rain will pivot through the central Appalachians and upstate New York region from late Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon. Flash flooding will be possible in these areas, forecasters caution.
Where leaves have fallen, the rain can also lead to slick conditions on secondary roads and sidewalks around city streets.
In the wake of the storms, multiple rounds of chilly air will pivot around a large storm that develops at the jet stream level of the atmosphere over the Great Lakes.