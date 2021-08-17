Up to three inches of rain could fall across the Valley over the next three days, bringing potential flooding to areas with poor drainage.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, remnants of Tropical Storm Fred with lift across the state on Wednesday, bringing the threat of localized flooding and severe weather to the area.
Today, forecasters are calling for showers this morning with the potential for thunderstorms this afternoon. On Wednesday, heavier rains should cross the Valley with Fred shifting northeast. The greatest threat of flooding is over the central mountains with strong winds possible over the southeastern corner of the state, NWS reports.
NWS reports more than 3 inches of rain could fall in parts of Montour County if Fred stays on its current track with up to 5 inches possible in some areas north of Interstate 80.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Penn Valley Airport has seen 1.65 inches of rain this month, about four-tenths below normal. For the year, the airport has had 22.64 inches of rainfall, more than four inches less than normal for this point in the year.