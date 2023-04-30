MONTOURSVILLE — Motorists in northcentral Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees or utilities.
Heavy rains resulted in water pooling on roads and firefighters were called to several homes to pump water from basements.
The state Department of Transportation reported Sunday evening that the following roads in the Central Susquehanna Valley were affected;
Montour County
— Route 54 closed between Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Washingtonville Borough, due to flooding. A detour using Interstate 80 and Route 254 is in place.
— Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) is closed between Route 3003 (Narehood Road) and Mowery Road in Liberty Township, for flooding.
— Route 1003 (PP&L Road) is closed between Route 1002 (Strawberry Ridge Road) and Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) in Derry Township, for flooding.
— Route 1003 (Muncy Exchange Road / PP&L Road) is closed between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Arrowhead Road in Anthony Township, due to flooding.
Northumberland County
— Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) is closed between Hobbes Road and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) in East Chillisquaque Township, due to flooding.
— Route 61, lane restriction in both directions between Route 487 and Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road) in Shamokin Township, for flooding.
— Route 54 eastbound lane closed between Route 4004 (Avenue G) in Riverside Borough and Route 2005 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township, due to flooding. Eastbound traffic will use the detour Avenue G, Logan Run Road, Route 2003 (Hill Road), Boyd Station Road.
— Route 4001 (Sunbury Road) both directions closed between Route 4004 (Avenue G) and Route 4002 (Kipps Run Road) in Riverside Borough, due to flooding. A detour using local roads is in place.
— Route 61(Hamilton Underpass) closed in the City of Sunbury, due to flooding. A detour using Route 40012 (Eleventh Avenue) in the City of Sunbury, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4009 (Black Mills Road) in Upper Augusta Township.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.
Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.