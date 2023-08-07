Bands of heavy rain and strong winds ripped across the Valley on Monday afternoon, knocking out power, flooding roads and underpasses leaving drivers stranded and uprooting trees along the storm's path.
A large storm stretching from Maine into northern Georgia brought damaging weather across multiple states. The initial blast of Monday's storms exited the Valley by early evening.
According to public 911 radio communications, trees were down in multiple spots across the region, including multiple instances of trees on vehicles. There were also reports of trees down across several points along Rute 11.
The Union County Emergency Manager announced on social media that Old Turnpike Highway, Pleasant Grove and Kaiser Run in Lewis Township were unpassable.
Vehicles became stranded in the flooding at the Hamilton underpass. Occupants in the vehicles had to be rescued by emergency personnel, according to 911 reports. Route 61 at the underpass was the only road that PennDOT officially closed. PennDOT officials placed a detour using Route 890 and Eleventh Ave.
The Reagan Street underpass also flooded, causing city authorities to close the road at Second and Reagan and Second and Line streets for a brief time.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for 30 counties across the state, stretching from the northern border with New York to the southern border with Maryland until 9 p.m. Monday. Throughout the day, a mix of severe thunderstorm warnings popped up in the Valley as the storms swept across the region. One was in place until 4:30 for parts of Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties, and another was in place for parts of Northumberland and Montour counties until 5:30 p.m.
PPL reported fewer than a thousand outages early Monday evening, most of them in Northumberland County. Across PPL's footprint, power was out to about 6,500 customers.
Remnants of Monday's thunderstorms will be all that affect the Valley on Tuesday, said National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist John Bowen on Monday afternoon.
"A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible," he said, "but nothing like the weather system that moved across Pennsylvania on Monday."
Temperatures should be in the high 70s during the day, with the humidity at 69 percent. Temperatures will cool off to low 60s at night, according to the NWS.