More heavy thunderstorms are possible across the Valley today with the National Weather Service in State College reporting the possibility of a tornado this afternoon.
Expect more of the same after two days of afternoon storms, with locally heavy downpours later today that may result in isolated flash flooding. Isolated scattered severe thunderstorms could also produce localized damaging winds, with a tornado or two possible across the middle Susquehanna Valley, NWS at State College reported.
According to AccuWeather, "more than 10 inches of rainfall were reported from the storms rolling on Monday in Croydon, Pennsylvania, located in Bucks County. Burlington, New Jersey, and Philadelphia each saw up to 5 inches of rainfall."
"A piece of upper-level energy will briefly cutoff from the northern branch of the jet stream during the first half of this week and it will keep many areas east of the Mississippi River soggy," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.