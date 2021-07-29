The National Weather Service in State College says there is an "enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms across the south-central portions of Pennsylvania this afternoon, including parts of four Valley counties.
NWS reports the strong storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat possible between noon and 8 p.m. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and may produce isolated flooding. An area stretching from State College to Johnstown to Philadelphia has an enhanced risk of storms, including a small portion of southern Snyder and Northumberland counties. Most of the Valley in the "slight" risk area of severe storms, NWS shows.
According to AccuWeather, powerful storms that swept through the Midwest overnight are working their way east.
"Wednesday night's complex of severe weather will likely be ongoing to start off the day Thursday with the threat of damaging winds blowing into parts of Indiana and Ohio," AccuWeather wrote.
"Damaging winds will become a concern across West Virginia, parts of Virginia and southern Pennsylvania on Thursday," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz. "Storms will spill over the mountains and make a run toward the coast late Thursday afternoon and evening."