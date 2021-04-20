LEWISBURG — As Earth Day approaches and Arbor Day follows, volunteers are sought to help plant approximately 100 trees in a public plot of land that’s undergoing environmental and scenic changes.
Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light, a faith-based collective responding to climate change through a multi-pronged effort, plans to plant trees provided at no cost by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation through its Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership — an initiative to plant 10 million trees across the state through 2025.
The trees will be planted near and along the section of Bull Run immediately north of Market Street, between Linn Alley and Fifth Street. The plot is home to a municipal parking lot along with a grassy field marked by abandoned concrete railroad piers. The piers are targeted as a public art space while the creek channel will be excavated and altered to help with mitigating flood waters, similar to what’s underway in nearby Hufnagle Park.
Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light will host a prayer circle at the space from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today Wednesday, April 21. Stakes to support seedlings will be driven into the field from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday while trees will be planted on Arbor Day from 4 to 6:30 p.m. April 30. Volunteers are welcome at all three events, particularly to aid in the tree-planting.
“We’re planting over 7,000 trees this season and maybe a few thousand trees more in the fall all across Pennsylvania,” said David Heayn, executive director of Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light and borough council member.
Heayn said about 1,000 trees have been planted in and around Union County so far this year, with about 400 donated to a property in the Weikert area, while others have been planted elsewhere in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania.
The trees planned for Lewisburg will help strengthen the Bull Run embankment, aid in retaining water during flooding, improve air quality and beautify the immediate area, he said. Species like sycamores, river birch, red maple and red-osier dogwood will go into the ground.
William Lowthert, borough manager, noted several diseased ash trees have been felled in the borough. The pending planting will help restore what needed to be cut down.
“I like the idea of planting trees whenever we have the possibility to do it. The places being proposed here are certainly very good places for new trees,” Lowthert said, adding that the plantings won’t adversely impact any future projects in the immediate area.
A nursery of trees will be planted, allowing borough residents to request a “street tree” at no cost outside their home, he said.
Heayn said the plantings are planned in conjunction with Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and the Lewisburg Arts Council.
“We want people to be able to have this space and use this space,” Heayn said.