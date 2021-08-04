Valley school districts share similar needs as the first day of school approaches: all are in need of support personnel.
Each public school across Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties is hiring for custodial and kitchen staff, classroom and office aides and substitute teachers. Many openings are part-time but there are others that are full-time with benefits.
There are a handful of teaching jobs and fewer administrative openings as the districts are largely set in these areas. Job openings for all positions, instructional and non-instructional, are posted on each district’s website along with information about how to submit an application.
Superintendents agree it’s increasingly challenging to fill the support and substitute jobs.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel of the Mifflinburg Area School District said the need for support and substitute workers is continual. The available workforce is limited, he said, and seems to be shrinking.
“Although the work can be very rewarding and schedules can be quite attractive, it is often difficult to compete with other industries that are able to raise wages as needed to recruit new employees,” Lichtel said.
The hourly starting rate for a food service worker at Lewisburg Area School District is $11.35, up from $10.75 last school year, according to wage rates approved by the school board.
“We have increased the wages; however, we are finding that few people are applying for these positions,” Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said. “It will be interesting to see if we see more applicants in the coming weeks as (pandemic emergency support) funding runs its course.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Shikellamy School District has 17 openings currently plus a need for substitute teachers. The vacancies range from a guidance counselor and middle school learning support teacher for special education to classroom and cafeteria aides, kitchen, custodian and maintenance staff.
Interviews are underway, however, and Bendle said he’s confident most of the positions will be filled before school reopens.
“The most challenging position to fill continues to be substitute teachers,” Bendle said.
Substitute teaching jobs are available to qualified candidates interested in regular work or as little as once monthly. Guest teachers are welcome, too, and anyone with a four-year college degree can apply through the district or the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
Among the open positions at Shamokin Area are learning loss specialists. A similar role with a different title, remediation specialists, are open at Mount Carmel Area.
Superintendent Pete Cheddar of the Mount Carmel Area School District said a remediation specialist is sought at both the elementary and junior-senior high schools. The pay is $100 daily, same as a substitute teacher, and is a 180-day position — the length of a school year.
“These positions will be assigned specific duties by the building administrator on a daily basis but the overall goal of the positions will be to provide extra support and remediation to those students that may have fallen behind with their academics due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cheddar said.
Mount Carmel has two teaching positions open at the junior-senior high school. The now former job-holders left for positions at another district, Cheddar said. The vacancies won’t impact the start of school, he said, and several qualified candidates have inquired about the openings.
Like Mount Carmel, Midd-West School District has anticipated openings for five teaching positions. The professionals who hold those roles now are awaiting approval to be hired by new employers, according to Superintendent Joe Stroup. There are already candidates to fill these pending vacancies, he added.
Four support jobs are likely to be filled during school board meetings this month, Stroup said.
“The support staff jobs are a little harder to fill. We don’t pay as much as many retail places which is the drawback. However, we do have some great advantages too: We offer parents a similar schedule to their kids, we have in many cases great benefits, we have wonderful people who value the team concept in the district, and the (state employee) retirement system is a real draw for many that want something long term,” Stroup said.
Danville Area School District is having trouble finding classroom paraprofessionals, according to Superintendent Ricki Boyle. Warrior Run School District continues to search for full-time custodians as well as paraprofessionals who serve as aides in classrooms, Superintendent Alan Hack said.
“Substitutes in all areas are limited, and we are always looking to add additional substitutes to our lists,” Hack said, a comment expressed by other superintendents across the Valley.
Superintendent David Campbell of the Line Mountain School District anticipated offering an English teaching job to a candidate Wednesday. A few hours later he shared that it didn’t work out.
“English applicant took another offer,” Campbell said. “We just started advertising last Thursday so hopefully more applications are forthcoming. The talent pool is not what it used to be 30 or even 10 years ago.”