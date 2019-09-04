SUNBURY — Timothy Reichwein can recall the moment he hit rock bottom.
The Sunbury resident has been fighting addiction to heroin for 35 years when he was arrested in December 2017 for drug-related offenses. It wasn't the first time he had been arrested, but Reichwein decided it would be his last.
"I was helpless, hopeless and homeless," the 47-year-old man said during the 2019 Northumberland County Treatment Court graduation ceremony at the county courthouse on Tuesday. "My family had had enough."
Now, after spending the last 16 months in drug treatment court, Reichwein told a courtroom full of fellow graduates, family, friends, county officials and supporters that he now works as an in-patient house manager at the 501(c)3, nonprofit Gaudenzia Inc. in Coal Township. At the drug rehabilitation center, Reichwein leads meetings, organizes group sessions and provides positive affirmation to those recovering that there is hope.
Treatment court is "the greatest thing to ever happen to me," Reichwein said.
"Every aspect for my life has gotten dramatically better, from family to financial to emotionally to mentally," he said. "Everything is really good in my life."
The graduation ceremony featured five individuals from Drug court, Reichwein, Kayla Royer, Selena Guererro, Mallary Shingara, Sarah Dobeck; four individuals form DUI court, David Walter, Derrick Poust, Curtis Dalto and Dawn Walters; two from Behavioral Health, William Taylor and Debby Beaver; and one from veterans court, Phil Rosko Jr.
At the common pleas level, Northumberland County established drug treatment court in 2005, DUI and behavioral health were introduced soon after, veterans court was introduced in 2011 and family court established in 2018. In 2016, veteran treatment court was introduced at the magistrate level.
Guest speaker Michael Barvitskie, the acting district director of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, said he originally had doubts about treatment court when he was introduced to the concept in the 19 years working in probation. As a Shamokin native, he said he grew up with drugs affecting loved ones in his life.
He encouraged the graduates not to get frustrated or sad when having the urge to use.
"Simply say 'good, I had the urge to use,'" he said. "Call your sponsor, go to a meeting, and learn something new and help someone. Everybody tells you to take one day at a time, but don't be afraid to plan for the future."
President Judge Charles Saylor, who has overseen the treatment courts since their inception and presided over the first graduation in 2007, said the graduates should be "rightfully proud of what you've accomplished."