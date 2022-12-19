Melissa Gardner has been raising her 7-year-old grandson on her own for the past few years.
The Milton resident said she reached out to the Salvation Army this holiday season for help from the Here. For Good. campaign which is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.2 million since 1987 to help the Valley’s less fortunate during the holiday season.
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Gardner's husband passed away in 2006 and she has been living on VA benefits.
"I get enough to pay rent and utilities. I babysit to supplement my income," she said.
Due to inflation, Gardner said she would have struggled to purchase Christmas gifts for all four grandchildren, something she has always been able to do for them.
Last week, she picked up gifts from the Salvation Army provided with generous donations to Here. For Good.
"It was a godsend," said Gardner.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at: hereforgoodcampaign.org.
Today's total is $117,698.88, with recent donations from: Meenakshi Ponnoswami and Mitchell Hart, Lewisburg, $50; Susan Heaberg, Selinsgrove $70; Stephen & Barbara Brown, Selinsgrove $25; Harold Neff, Sunbury, $50; Cherie Jarrett, New Columbia, $200; William Becker, Lewisburg, $1,000; Michael and Kathleen Flock, Middleburg, $25; The Pope Agency, Selinsgrove, $1,000; Ray and Freda Walter, Mifflinburg, $75, and $100 in anonymous donations.