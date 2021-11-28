Maddie Grosser is a mother of three young children and the Here. for Good. program is a program she couldn’t be more thankful for, she said.
The 23-year-old Mount Carmel resident said the program has been able to allow her more time to stay at home with her children.
Grosser said she has a 4-year-old, a 1-year-old, and a three-month-old child and because of the COVID-19 pandemic and having to stay at home to raise her children, the Here. for Good. program has brought joy to her family.
“They do such a wonderful job,” she said. “This is my third year with the program and we are just very grateful.”
Grosser said program officials work hard for families.
“They ask what gifts the children want and they do the best to get them,” she said. “It’s truly great what they do for families and I would highly recommend this program to struggling families looking for help.”
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.