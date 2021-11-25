SUNBURY — The Salvation Army’s annual holiday fundraiser kicks off today looking to build off a record-breaking 2020.
Last year, Valley residents contributed $147,871 to the Here. For Good. campaign, breaking the previous record by more than $2,000. In 2013, the campaign raised $145,128.
The “Here. For Good” campaign — formerly the Needy Family Fund — has raised more than $3.16 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The Here. For Good. campaign is the biggest of the year for the Salvation Army and has helped people during the time of COVID-19. The 2019 campaign raised $132,135, the fourth-largest total in the campaign’s history.
“The Here. For Good. campaign is the perfect opportunity to help a family in need,” Joel Harris, community coordinator for the Salvation Army said. “We have impacted the lives of hundreds of families throughout the Susquehanna Valley including veterans, seniors, shut-ins, and those in need of emergency financial assistance. The support we receive through this vital program ensures our ability to provide these vital programs and more.”
The final total last year included $5,000 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $50,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. The three foundations have donated $600,000 since 1999 when they joined the annual campaign. In 1994, the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation pledged a $50,000 match for the first $50,000 raised.
“The Daily Item is proud to be a part of a long-standing tradition that, over the years, has helped so many families,” Fred Scheller, publisher of The Daily Item and The Danville News, said. “And, we owe its success to the wonderful people who live in our communities.”
Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. President/CEO Roger S. Haddon said the fund is here for people in need, as it has been for more than three decades.
“ The Here. For Good. campaign is an opportunity for us to help hundreds of families this holiday season and into 2022 as well. Warm meals, presents for children and financial assistance can mean so much to those going through challenging times. Any amount that can be donated goes a long way and is an investment in building stronger communities.”
“I’m proud that The Daily Item continues to be a major sponsor of this fund. It supports people when they need it the most and makes their holidays a bit nicer and a bit less stressful,” said Editor Dennis M. Lyons. “Finding ways to be supportive of our neighbors is important, now and year-round.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some people are facing even greater hardships than usual now,” Lyons added. “I encourage everyone who can to contribute what they can.”
The Salvation Army is working with Mifflinburg Bank & Trust to collect the funds. Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.