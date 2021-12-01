MILTON — It’s been at least four times now a Milton mom of four has turned to the Here. For Good. campaign for help during the holiday season.
Nina Bower, 35, has four children, with three of them 12 and under and says the Salvation Army’s campaign continues to be a big help, “They try to do what they can for people and the community. I try to put down what my kids would like and my kids have gotten what they had asked for. It’s a really good program.”
Bower says the program is also really helping during tough financial times for her and her husband.
“I currently am on disability right now, and my husband is unemployed at the moment," she said. "It’s rough right now with the holidays and everything and my husband trying to get back to work.”
Bower says her husband had been working in construction but lost his job.
As for what her children would love for Christmas this year, “My son … he wants a bike … my 12-year-old, they’re into like RC car models, Legos, stuff that can build or put together.”
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Today’s donation total is $625, thanks to $200 from Lamar and Susan Henise of Lewisburg, $125 from Terry and Kathryn Bowers of Selinsgrove, $100 from Billy and Lindy Mattern of Mifflinburg and $200 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.