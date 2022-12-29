SUNBURY — The Here. For Good. campaign, a continuation of the Needy Family Fund, has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 to help Valley families in need during the holiday season.
So far this year, the drive has collected $132,538, including recent donations from Yvonne and Mark Krebs, Selinsgrove, $100; David Bomboy, Lewisburg, $75; Zions Church of Kratzerville Women's Guild, Selinsgrove, $100; Sandra George, Lewisburg, $50; and $900 in anonymous donations.
The campaign is administered by The Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury, and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good, and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut, Mifflinburg PA 17844, or donate online at hereforgoodcampaign.org.