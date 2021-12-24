ATLAS — A holiday meal and Christmas gifts from the Here. For Good. campaign are easing some stress for a mother of four preteen children.
“It helps make things a lot easier for me and my kids, and allows me to be able to give them a decent Christmas,” said Melanie Britton, of Atlas.
Britton said caring for the four children and having a number of recent doctor’s appointments for herself and her one son, Leevi, 7, who will need eye surgery in the next two months, has made it difficult to work.
“I can’t really work with having four kids,” she said, also pointing out that her mother is unable to help because she is battling cancer. “I’m always at doctor’s appointments for myself or one of my kids.”
Her oldest son, Brent, 10, is nicknamed “Bubba.” He likes Harry Potter, Legos and really loves sports. Leevi is also into sports — he’s pretty good at soccer, Britton said — and likes to play with cars. Her youngest son, John, 4, likes PJ Masks and dinosaurs.
Britton’s daughter, Starrlynn, or “Star,” is nine years old. She said she didn’t want a lot of toys because her little brother steals them, but there was a recent revelation.
“We just found out she has a new fascination with llamas,” Britton said. She also likes to paint her nails and her mom let’s her put on makeup sometimes at home.
Britton found out about the campaign through a friend and has recommended it to others struggling to make ends meet during the holiday season.
“I have (signed up for it in the past), and it has been a huge help,” she said.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp., and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has matched the first $50,000 in donations, and that gift is included in today’s total of $130,288.78.
Today’s donations are from: Michael & Ann Beckley, Mifflinburg, $100; Clarence & Saiya Baker, Turbotville, $45; Jean Kreighbaum, Middleburg, $100; Sharon Witmer, Sunbury, $30; Janet & Dale Brosius, Rebuck, $100; Joseph & Kathleen Herb, Selinsgrove, $100; Daniel Shimko, Elysburg, $100.
