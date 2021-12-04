DALMATIA — Jessica Nungesser has a simple and direct response when asked what The Salvation Army's Here. For Good. program means to her.
"If it wasn't for them, my kids wouldn't have a Christmas," she said.
The annual holiday fundraising program has provided food and toys for Nungesser's family in the past, and she is thankful they will be doing so again.
"They have always helped us out to make sure that we had a Christmas every year," she said.
Her 12-year-old son is hoping he can have a new bicycle this year, and her 6-year-old daughter enjoys playing with dolls.
It's difficult to just go out and purchase these things because her husband is now disabled with a heart issue, making it impossible for the mom from Dalmatia to get a job that would force her to leave her home, husband and children for extended periods of time each day.
The family also receives food for a Christmas dinner, and for that as well, Nungesser is grateful.
"Whatever they give me, it works," she noted, adding that she has learned to make a meal with whatever food they have available.
So any type of food they receive during the Salvation Army's distribution days before Christmas will be helpful and appreciated by every member of her family.
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley's less fortunate.
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation also will match the first $50,000 in donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.